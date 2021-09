RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Juniper Level Botanic Garden in Raleigh is open to the public this weekend and next weekend.The garden's 28-acre campus is filled with 30,000 plants including rare and exotic ones.If you'd like to go, the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.It doesn't cost anything to enter.The garden is located at 9241 Sauls Road in Raleigh.