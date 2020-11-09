vote 2020

'Anything they can imagine, they can accomplish': Fayetteville mom talks representation as VP-elect Kamala Harris heads to White House

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has shattered the glass ceiling for all women. Many believe this victory transcends party lines and shows little girls what is possible.

"It is so important for us to see people that come from marginalized groups be front and center, especially in government and society in general," said Dr. Melanie Shorter, a clinical assistant professor at Fayetteville State University.

In addition to work, she is a full-time mom to her teenaged daughters Farrah,14, and Fallon,16. The family is still elated after the Biden-Harris victory that now means--for the first time ever--a woman is headed to the White House.

"It's like, not only is she a female, but a Black female. When I look up all these actors and singers, it's another person to look up to," said Shorter's daughter, Fallon Cooper.

Shorter said she believes Harris is a good role model for her girls.

"It just gives them another push to realize that they don't have to look a certain way or wear their hair a certain way or fit in a box. They can step outside the box and anything their mind can imagine, they are able to accomplish," said Shorter.

More than 100 miles away in Greenville, North Carolina, Jennifer King Congelton serves as the Mid-Atlantic Regional director for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, an organization of which VP-elect Harris is a proud member.

"We call her sister, but now the nation calls her VP-elect, and we say congrats to the first female, South Asian, Black VP-elect. She is the new face of political power and she continues to be a barrier breaker,"said Congelton.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to Black women during victory speech
Speaking from Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 7, Vice president-elect Kamala Harris paid tribute to Black women who "so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy."



Shorter agreed Harris is a trailblazer. The Howard University alumna and Links Incorporated member called this is a huge win.

"You talk about 'Black girl magic' and to me that's true. We are out here doing positive things. Now the country is starting to recognize that we hold value in this world," said Shorter.

