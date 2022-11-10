Bodycam video shows police officers reviving baby with RSV who had stopped breathing

"He's a hero, like I would do anything for the man," the baby's mom said. "The man is a hero, he saved my daughter."

Kansas City, MO police officers saved the life of a baby with RSV who had stopped breathing - and it was all caught on bodycam video.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A dramatic rescue of a baby with RSV who stopped breathing was caught on police officers body-worn cameras.

Two Kansas City, Missouri police officers rushed to a home where they were handed 1-month-old Baby Kamiya after she stopped breathing.

Officers Richard Duchaine and Charles Owen performed chest compressions and life-saving care on the little one.

"Come on sweetie, come on," the officer can be heard saying. "Come on, sweetie. Come on, I can hear her."

She finally responded and began breathing again. The officers recalled how their training helped them act fast.

"We always had that fear in the back of our head that, you know, is what we're doing enough?" Duchaine said. "Is it going to be enough to bring her back? Obviously, once we are able to bring her back, that was that was a huge sigh of relief."

Kamiya was rushed to the hospital where her mom said she was diagnosed with the respiratory illness RSV and received breathing support. She is now back home.

RSV among children is surging to record levels, with premature babies like Kamiya among the most vulnerable.

Kamiya's mother Tajanea Allen said the two men are her heroes.

"He's a hero, like he's my hero," Allen said. "He's my daughter's hero. He's a hero, like I would do anything for the man. The man is a hero, he saved my daughter."

But the officers say they were just fulfilling their duty.

"We don't feel like heroes," Owen said. "We just feel like we did something good."

"We don't do this job to be called heroes," Duchaine said. "We do this job to preserve life and just overall, just protecting the people of the city."