Kansas City ballpark adds Reese's peanut butter cups to BBQ sandwich

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVD) -- Kansas City is known for its barbecue and now one ballpark is making a name for itself with its new offering.

The Kansas City Royals are selling a sandwich called "BBQ Reese's." It's got pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce, bacon bits and is stuffed with Reese's peanut butter cups.

It's only available at the ballpark.

As you can expect social media has had plenty to say about the new sandwich. Some people are calling it an abomination, while others say it is a disgusting concoction.