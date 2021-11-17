Education

Wake County Board of Education Chairman leaving to be superintendent for Warren County Schools

EMBED <>More Videos

Warren County Schools hires new superintendent

WARRENTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Warren County Schools will remove the interim tag from Keith Sutton on January 1, officially making him the district's superintendent.

Warren County Board of Education unanimously voted Monday night to hire Sutton with a contract that runs from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.

Sutton has been serving as Interim Superintendent since July 1.

"Mr. Sutton has done an excellent job over the past 4.5 months in Warren County, making recommendations and decisions that have significantly impacted our students and staff for the better," Board of Education Chair Jennifer Sims said. "With his long standing track record of educational service and advocacy, we're excited to have Mr. Sutton's leadership and experience working to benefit our families and the Warren County community."

Sutton also has served on the Wake County Board of Education since 2009, and is currently serving his second term as school board chairman. He plans to resign that position before the end of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwarren countywake countywarren county newseducationschool boardwake county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC reports three sexual assaults at Granville Towers since August
Downtown Raleigh readies for parade day before anticipated event
Driver charged in crash that killed Knightdale police officer
Woman struck by van, seriously injured in Fayetteville
Wake County tenants, landlords waiting months for assistance
Biden revives program to help legal immigrants in NC reunite families
Show More
Label company bringing good jobs to fast-growing Fuquay-Varina
Cherokee fight to preserve native language
No charges against officer in Person Co. Courthouse shooting, DA says
Autopsy released for 2 Hoke County teens found dead in truck
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
More TOP STORIES News