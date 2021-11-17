Wake County Board of Education Chairman leaving to be superintendent for Warren County Schools

WARRENTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Warren County Schools will remove the interim tag from Keith Sutton on January 1, officially making him the district's superintendent.Warren County Board of Education unanimously voted Monday night to hire Sutton with a contract that runs from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.Sutton has been serving as Interim Superintendent since July 1."Mr. Sutton has done an excellent job over the past 4.5 months in Warren County, making recommendations and decisions that have significantly impacted our students and staff for the better," Board of Education Chair Jennifer Sims said. "With his long standing track record of educational service and advocacy, we're excited to have Mr. Sutton's leadership and experience working to benefit our families and the Warren County community."Sutton also has served on the Wake County Board of Education since 2009, and is currently serving his second term as school board chairman. He plans to resign that position before the end of the year.