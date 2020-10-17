DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha will advocate for early voting in Durham Saturday ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's scheduled visit Sunday.
Nearly 470,000 people cast ballots in the first two days of in-person early voting. The State Board of Elections reported North Carolina has already topped one-million votes in the general election, when in-person votes are combined with the over 570,000 ballots cast by mail-in absentee.
The Biden/Harris campaign announced the former vice president will also attend an event in Durham Sunday to encourage North Carolinians to make their plan to vote early during the state's in-person early voting period.
Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Durham on Sunday
Washington and Asomugha will participate in a voter mobilization event around 1 p.m. and kickoff with Biden/Harris volunteers around 2 p.m.
Shortly after, the two will take part in a Sister Circle meets Shop Talks event in Durham around 2:15 p.m.
Washington starred on ABC's Scandal from 2012 to 2018.
ASK US: What are your voting concerns or questions as Election Day approaches?
Kerry Washington, husband Nnamdi Asomugha to advocate for early voting, campaign with Joe Biden volunteers in Durham
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News