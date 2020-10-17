2020 presidential election

Kerry Washington, husband Nnamdi Asomugha to advocate for early voting, campaign with Joe Biden volunteers in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha will advocate for early voting in Durham Saturday ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's scheduled visit Sunday.

Nearly 470,000 people cast ballots in the first two days of in-person early voting. The State Board of Elections reported North Carolina has already topped one-million votes in the general election, when in-person votes are combined with the over 570,000 ballots cast by mail-in absentee.

The Biden/Harris campaign announced the former vice president will also attend an event in Durham Sunday to encourage North Carolinians to make their plan to vote early during the state's in-person early voting period.

Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Durham on Sunday

Washington and Asomugha will participate in a voter mobilization event around 1 p.m. and kickoff with Biden/Harris volunteers around 2 p.m.

Shortly after, the two will take part in a Sister Circle meets Shop Talks event in Durham around 2:15 p.m.

Washington starred on ABC's Scandal from 2012 to 2018.

ASK US: What are your voting concerns or questions as Election Day approaches?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdurhamnckerry washingtonvotingkamala harrisvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionvice president joe bidendurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Did county election boards guess wrong about early-voting crowds?
EXCLUSIVE: Pence praises NC's role in developing vaccines
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
'It's on, North Carolina': Pence greets supporters in Selma
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Did county election boards guess wrong about early-voting crowds?
Weekly governors' report shows NC back in the 'red zone'
Man killed, 2 hurt in Fayetteville shooting
Brothers will coach against each other when Duke, N.C. State meet
Black-owned candle making business continues to expand amid pandemic
Pedestrian struck, killed along U.S. 70 in Clayton
LATEST: NC submits COVID-19 vaccination plan to CDC
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Pence praises NC's role in developing vaccines
FACT CHECK: NC election workers must write on your ballot
Brother's gift of bone marrow helps Durham boy get back on his feet
Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Durham on Sunday
President Trump plans campaign rally in Gastonia
More TOP STORIES News