Khloe Kardashian and 3-year-old daughter True have COVID, reality star tweets

LOS ANGELES -- Khloe Kardashian said she has COVID-19 for the second time, and her 3-year-old daughter also tested positive.

The reality star posted about her and daughter True's positive COVID-19 results Friday and said she is vaccinated.

The third-oldest celebrity sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family also said she "had to cancel several commitments."

"We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," the tweet read.



Kardashian was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and documented her illness in a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode that aired in fall 2020.

Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.

"I have been in my room," she said in the episode. "It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
