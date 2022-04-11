Putting their best foot forward: Kickball tournament raises funds for the Boys and Girls Club

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Midtown Kiwanis Club kicked into action on April 11, holding its second annual kickball tournament with all proceeds and donations going toward the Boys and Girls Club.Children from five local Boys and Girls Clubs participated in the tournament at the club on North Raleigh Boulevard.In addition to supporting the Boys and Girls Club, the tournament aimed to promote sportsmanship and positive attitudes, according to Richard Hart of the Raleigh Midtown Kiwanis Club."That's one of the things we are really happy about this event," said Blake Phillips of the Raleigh Midtown Kiwanis Club. "Getting them out here having a chance to display their skills, have fun, get recognition and to feel like people care about them."When not competing, participants had the opportunity to connect with one another and partake in face painting, cornhole, and lunch.Andrew Pierce, the grandson of one of the Kiwanis Club members, played the role of announcer for the event."I just get to watch the game, and they get to have fun and I get to have fun," Pierce said.The Wake Forest Boys and Girls Club were the winners of year's tournament, making this their second consecutive win.