Kittens pulled from storm drain by State Capitol Police after 2-hour rescue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State Capitol police officers rescued a litter of kittens trapped in a storm drain.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety Tweeted photos showing the officers and the tiny felines after the harrowing rescue.



During one of the rain storms Monday, a state employee heard the kittens crying from deep inside the storm drain near a parking deck in downtown Raleigh.

They alerted nearby officers who then spent two hours working to free the kittens.

Soaked but safe, both officers and felines emerged from the storm drain with smiles on their faces.

Safe Haven for Cats is now caring for the young cats until they're ready for adoption.
