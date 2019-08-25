KKK, counter-protesters gather outside Hillsborough courthouse

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Members of the Ku Klux Klan gathered outside the Hillsborough courthouse Saturday evening.

Counter-protesters staged themselves in front of the KKK, as well as across the street.

"This is my community, I live just a few blocks away from here and I really don't want them to claim their territory here. This is not a Hillsborough value, this is not what our community stands for," Allison Mahaley said.

The Orange County sheriff's office and Hillsborough police were monitoring the situation.

The KKK members at the gathering were part of the 'Loyal White Knights' out of Rockingham County.

The Hillsborough mayor was also at the scene.

"Skin really is paper thin. In all the ways that matter, there really is only one human race," Mark Daughtridge from Durham said at the protest.

Around 6:40 p.m., both the KKK members and counter-protesters cleared the area.
