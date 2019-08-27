Knightdale daycare worker accused of fracturing leg of 6-month-old baby

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An employee at a Knightdale daycare faces felony charges after she twisted a child's leg, fracturing it, according to newly-released documents.An arrest warrant alleges Kimberly Boykin showed 'a reckless disregard for human life by committing a grossly willful act and committing a grossly negligent omission' in not reporting the abuse.It happened at Widewaters Learning Center on Flat Rock Park Drive. The warrant revealed the child had an oblique fracture of the left femur. The child was six months old, according to a warrant filed Monday.Boykin was charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious injury.Boykin, who has a Middlesex address, turned herself in Raleigh on Monday afternoon. She has a Sept. 17 court date.A daycare staff member told ABC11 Boykin no longer works there.