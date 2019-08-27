Knightdale daycare worker accused of fracturing leg of 6-month-old baby

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An employee at a Knightdale daycare faces felony charges after she twisted a child's leg, fracturing it, according to newly-released documents.

An arrest warrant alleges Kimberly Boykin showed 'a reckless disregard for human life by committing a grossly willful act and committing a grossly negligent omission' in not reporting the abuse.

It happened at Widewaters Learning Center on Flat Rock Park Drive. The warrant revealed the child had an oblique fracture of the left femur. The child was six months old, according to a warrant filed Monday.
Boykin was charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious injury.

Boykin, who has a Middlesex address, turned herself in Raleigh on Monday afternoon. She has a Sept. 17 court date.

A daycare staff member told ABC11 Boykin no longer works there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abusechild caredaycare
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 injured in fiery I-40 crash
6 injured in 4 different shootings Monday in Durham
Teen battles cancer alone at Duke Hospital; mother denied US access
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
NC Attorney General to sue 8 more vape companies
Police seek new clues in fatal 2008 Durham drive-by
15-year-old girl hit by truck near Apex High School
Show More
Mall theft suspect found hiding in ceiling with over $7,000
Company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Taylor Swift gets political during VMAs
Blue Bell releases new Salted Caramel Cookie flavor
High school volleyball team's bus crashes in NC mountains
More TOP STORIES News