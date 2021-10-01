Knott's Berry Farm offers spooky and scary Halloween fun for all ages

BUENA PARK, Calif. -- There are new adventures for both kids and adults at Knott's Berry Farm this Halloween season.
"[Knott's Spooky Farm is] our family-friendly, daytime Halloween celebration packed with all kinds of activities for kids," says Cherie Whyte, Director of Communications.
Knott's Spooky Farm offers activities such as a costume cavalcade, trick-or-treating and a Creepy Critters Corral. Its hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. When the park closes, the fog rolls out, and Knott's Berry Farm transitions to their ticketed event, Knott's Scary Farm.
"I learned that there are actually 305 monsters that they have to do their make-up, and they do it in 20 minutes, so it's very fast. It's very cool!" exclaimed Melissa Brown who was treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the production.
"I would probably never come again because it was just too scary for me," said Vanessa San Antonio.
New at Knott's Scary Farm this year is a scare maze called Mesmer. Its backstory includes a crazed hypnotist who hypnotizes all the guests and then insanity ensues. The maze digs into your hidden fears and uncovers grotesque secrets.
