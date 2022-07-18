Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme turns ice cream truck staples into doughnut treats

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you drive by a Krispy Kreme in the next few weeks, you may start hearing that nostalgic ice cream truck jingle in your head.

The North Carolina-based company announced it will be rolling out new doughnut flavors inspired by some ice cream truck staples in an effort to help get people through the hot days of summer.



Customers will be able to get their hands on Popsicle, Firecracker, Creamsicle and Vanilla King Cone inspired doughnuts for a limited time.

The new flavors will be available starting Monday, July 18 and last through August 7 at participating stores while supplies last.
