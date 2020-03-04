20-year-old woman killed, man critical in Wayne County shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting that left a woman dead and man critically injured Tuesday night.Deputies said it happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Mount Carmel Church Road when they received a call from a man who said he had been shot along with a woman.Upon arrival, both victims were found in a car with gunshot wounds.Lacoria Cox, 20, of Pikeville died at the hospital.The 23-year-old male victim was taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville with life-threatening-injuries.The investigation is ongoing.