WATCH: Lady Gaga helps Liza Minnelli present best picture at 2022 Oscars, whispers 'I got you'

While the Academy previously announced the "House of Gucci" star's Oscars attendance, Minnelli's was a surprise. The 76-year-old actress cheered and smiled from her wheelchair as the audience at the Dolby Theater applauded the duo's entrance Sunday night.
"See that? The public, they love you," Gaga told Minnelli.
SEE ALSO: 'CODA' wins best picture at 2022 Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
The legendary actress's 2022 Academy Awards appearance marked the 50-year anniversary of "Cabaret." Minnelli won the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of cabaret singer Sally Bowles in the 1972 film.
As Minnelli, flustered, began shuffling her notes, her 36-year-old co-presenter assured, "I got it," and patted her back.
She then started to fumble in tossing to a pre-recorded list of best picture nominees, but Gaga again swooped in to help carry the presentation forward.
"Throughout the night, we've seen highlights of the 10 best picture, you know, nominated for best picture, awards. Now we're going to show you something else?" Minnelli said, looking at Gaga.
'We're going to tell you who the nominees are right now," Gaga added.
"Oh good," Minnelli chuckled.
MORE: Best Oscars jokes from hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and more
Before their microphones cut out, Gaga leaned toward Minnelli and whispered, "I got you."
"I know," she replied.
Back on camera, after best picture nominees were named, Gaga held the envelop containing the award announcement at Minnelli's eye level.
"And the Oscar goes to ...," Gaga began.
"OK, 'CODA,'" Minnelli read, initially without much gravitas, then perked up at the crowd's applause.
Sian Heder's "CODA," a deaf family drama starring Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones and Daniel Durant, is the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture.
Along with her Oscars win, Minnelli was nominated for best actress for her role in "The Sterile Cuckoo." Gaga is also a best actress nominee for her role in "A Star Is Born" and won best original song for the movie's breakout hit "Shallow."
Monday also marks Lady Gaga's 36th birthday.
PHOTOS: Every gown worn by a best actress winner at the Oscars since 1929