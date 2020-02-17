Society

'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Demolition attempt fails to fully topple high-rise tower

DALLAS, Texas -- An attempt to implode a high rise office building in Dallas, Texas resulted in a fail.

Much of the structure did come down, but a tower remains standing, despite numerous attempts to topple it.

"You could see the building fall down, and then that tower there just kind of stopped. And everybody went oh no. And there it is. It's still sitting there. Amazing," said Ed McAndrew, who was an onlooker to the attempted demolition.

Lloyd D. Nabors demolition says it's common for the core and elevator shaft to require additional demolition efforts.

But even a high-reach excavator brought in after the implosion couldn't get the job done.

Some are calling the still-standing tower the "leaning tower of Dallas".

Crews will use a crane and wrecking ball over the course of the week to knock the structure down.

"We feel like we're transforming into the next chapter, it's like a rebirth," says Artemio De La Vega, CEO of De La Vega Capital.

The site at the corner of North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue will become part of a new, 27-acre mixed use development, with high-rise residential and office towers.

"The size of the project and the location is phenomenal. We're centrally located, which is where the name 'The Central' comes from," De La Vega says.

But "The Central" can't be built, until the leaning tower of Dallas finally falls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasimplosiondemolition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News