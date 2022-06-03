Health & Fitness

2 cases of Legionnaires' disease may be linked to Wake Forest hotel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is investigating two diagnosed cases of Legionella that may be linked to a hotel in Wake Forest.

Two people who visited the Clarion Pointe Hotel became ill. Both have received treatment and are recovering.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria called Legionella that are found usually in water.

Wake County Public Health encourages anyone who visited the hotel between May 1 through June 2 to monitor themselves for symptoms and seek medical care if symptoms occur.

Legionnaires' disease is a very serious type of pneumonia caused by breathing in small droplets of water that contain a bacteria called Legionella. The bacteria is not normally transmitted person to person. Exposure to Legionella is typically associated with large or complex water systems like those found in hotels, hospitals and cruise ships.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' Disease include:

  • Cough;
  • Shortness of breath;
  • Muscle aches;
  • Headache; and
  • Fever.


Wake County Public Health and Wake County Environmental Services, along with the North Carolina Division of Public Health, are investigating potential sources of exposure to the Legionella bacteria in these two cases.

Anyone with questions can call Wake County Public Health at (919) 250-1029.

Most healthy people who are exposed to the bacteria do not get sick. Being 50 years or older or having certain risk factors can in increase your chances of getting sick, including people who are current or former smokers, have chronic lung disease, and have weakened immune systems.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswake forestraleighlegionnaires' disease
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cary man struggles to get back $7,400 the VA mistakenly took
Permits for new homes in NC increase as building delays continue
McCormick concedes to Dr. Oz in Pa. GOP Senate primary
Dean of NCCU School of Law found dead in Colorado hotel
Up to 100 homes without A/C in Fort Bragg community
Durham mom grieves loss of 2 sons as activists denounce gun violence
Visitors to North Carolina national forests warned of bears
Show More
Half of Raleigh's city pools still closed due to lack of lifeguards
Mixing it up: Award-winning student runs own bakery business
NC attorney suggests dog's vocal cords be surgically removed
Potential tropical system developing in the Gulf
Sanderson High School placed on lockdown due to nearby shooting
More TOP STORIES News