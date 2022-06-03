2 cases of Legionnaires' disease may be linked to Wake Forest hotel

Cough;

Shortness of breath;

Muscle aches;

Headache; and

Fever.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is investigating two diagnosed cases of Legionella that may be linked to a hotel in Wake Forest.Two people who visited the Clarion Pointe Hotel became ill. Both have received treatment and are recovering.Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria called Legionella that are found usually in water.Wake County Public Health encourages anyone who visited the hotel between May 1 through June 2 to monitor themselves for symptoms and seek medical care if symptoms occur.Legionnaires' disease is a very serious type of pneumonia caused by breathing in small droplets of water that contain a bacteria called Legionella. The bacteria is not normally transmitted person to person. Exposure to Legionella is typically associated with large or complex water systems like those found in hotels, hospitals and cruise ships.Symptoms of Legionnaires' Disease include:Wake County Public Health and Wake County Environmental Services, along with the North Carolina Division of Public Health, are investigating potential sources of exposure to the Legionella bacteria in these two cases.Anyone with questions can call Wake County Public Health at (919) 250-1029.Most healthy people who are exposed to the bacteria do not get sick. Being 50 years or older or having certain risk factors can in increase your chances of getting sick, including people who are current or former smokers, have chronic lung disease, and have weakened immune systems.