Seaside Heights lifeguard saves choking baby

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. -- A New Jersey lifeguard is being hailed a hero after saving a 10-month-old baby from choking to death.

Pete Laquaglia was on his break on the boardwalk Friday when he said he heard screaming.

He ran to help and found the child choking on a piece of plastic. He put the baby over his knee and performed the Heimlich maneuver to clear the child's throat.

The baby made a full recovery.
