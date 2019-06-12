Seaside Heights lifeguard saves choking baby

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. -- A New Jersey lifeguard is being hailed a hero after saving a 10-month-old baby from choking to death.Pete Laquaglia was on his break on the boardwalk Friday when he said he heard screaming.He ran to help and found the child choking on a piece of plastic. He put the baby over his knee and performed the Heimlich maneuver to clear the child's throat.The baby made a full recovery.