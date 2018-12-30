Lion shot after escaping Caswell County enclosure, killing worker

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Officials said a lion was shot and killed Sunday after escaping from its enclosure at the Conservators Center in Burlington and killing one worker.
A husbandry team led by an animal keeper was carrying out a routine cleaning when one of the lions left a locked space, officials said.
According to the Conservators Center, the lion entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed one person.
The lion was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to retrieve the worker, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing and the family of the victim has not been notified yet.
The Conservators Center is closed until further notice.
Note: The featured image is not the lion referred to in the article.