This Is the Oldest Restaurant in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sometimes something very old can, in fact, be a refreshing change of pace.Bring your appetite to the Mecca; a historic southern comfort food restaurant that has evolved with the times. It's a cultural epicenter for the city of Raleigh, and the only diner that has an 80-year-old ham hanging on display.Greek immigrant Nicholas Dombalis opened the restaurant in 1930, and it is still cooking up great meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner 92 years later."There's so few of these small little diners here in America...and if you want a true experience, at a true southern diner, it's at the Mecca." says owner, Greg Hatem.