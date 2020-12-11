Daughter carries on father's dream at beloved restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Fiesta Taqueria, in Huntsville, Texas is used to overcoming obstacles.

The beloved restaurant was started by Mandy Johnson's father and grandfather 30 years ago as a tiny trailer.

Mandy's father thought about closing multiple times when things got tough, but Mandy kept him going until he passed away 18 years ago.

Mandy now runs the restaurant, and even though it's one of the most out of the way restaurants to get to, it still has a large and fiercely loyal fan base.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntsvillefoodmexicanabc13 plusktrkabc13 plus huntsvillebite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about NC's stay-at-home order
25-year-old NC police officer killed in overnight shootout
COVID-19 LATEST: Daily case count in NC surges past 7,000
First-ever full-time female Garner police officer killed in car crash
Food delivery driver shot in Chapel Hill carjacking
Pilot rescued after plane crashes into Falls Lake
Raleigh biopharma touts possible drug to treat COVID-19
Show More
Man arrested in death of Nashville nurse, shot and killed while driving to work
Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more stimulus talks
Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties
Man rescued after floating on top of truck along Neuse River
Wake deputies come up big for Salvation Army toy drive
More TOP STORIES News