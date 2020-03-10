sports

NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid coronavirus scare

By
Four major professional sports leagues make an unprecedented move to try and keep team staff and players safe from potential coronavirus exposure.

The NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB are limiting access to the locker rooms to essential personnel only.

In a statement released by the organizations they said "after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice."

The NBA, in a call with teams earlier Monday, stressed that the move is not to ban reporters but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas.

Designated areas will be set up outside locker rooms for media members to do interviews.

The NBA said interviews with players would continue in different settings, stressing a gap of 6-to-8 feet between reporters and interview subjects.

The new measures go into place starting Tuesday and will include both games and practices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbmlscoronavirusnhlnbasports
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
UNC student translates 'The Last Dance' for Chinese NBA fans
NFL lineman spending offseason in Raleigh creating on-the-fly workouts
How NASCAR is preparing for return to racing this month
New Jersey friends unite to help local businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News