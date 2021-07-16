CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chatham County woman won a $410,000 lottery jackpot after spending just $1 on a Cash 5 ticket.
Candace Burke bought the ticket at the Harris Teeter in Crescent Commons on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.
She matched all five numbers and won the $410,426 jackpot on June 4. She went to Raleigh and claimed her prize July 15.
SEE ALSO: An easy way to increase your odds of hitting it big on scratch-off lottery tickets
After tax withholdings, Burke took home $290,386.
Chatham County woman wins $410,000 Cash 5 jackpot
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News