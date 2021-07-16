Chatham County woman wins $410,000 Cash 5 jackpot

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chatham County woman won a $410,000 lottery jackpot after spending just $1 on a Cash 5 ticket.Candace Burke bought the ticket at the Harris Teeter in Crescent Commons on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.She matched all five numbers and won the $410,426 jackpot on June 4. She went to Raleigh and claimed her prize July 15.After tax withholdings, Burke took home $290,386.