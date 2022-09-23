911 calls detail moments teens' bodies were found on an Orange County trail

The 911 calls came from the men on four-wheelers who discovered the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark in a wooded area of Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- 911 calls reveal new details days after two teenagers were found dead on an Orange County trail.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is still working to bring a 17-year-old suspect into custody.

The 911 calls were placed Sunday afternoon as the ATV riders stumbled across the bodies of the two high school students.

"What we've discovered is that we've actually discovered two dead bodies," the caller said. "We were on a four-wheeler and we were actually putting out deer corn and we discovered them."

Both Woods and Clark had sustained gunshot wounds.

"There's a power, an access where the power company cut a road in and they're just laying there on the side of the road," the caller said.

A makeshift memorial now stands nearby.

On Thursday night, the teens were being remembered at two separate events.

A volleyball game was being played in Woods' honor at Cedar Ridge High School where she was in the ninth grade.

About the same time, Clark's family and friends held a vigil and balloon release in Yanceyville.

His mother, Tiffany Concepcion, has retained an attorney to help her through this difficult time.

The attorney said the family has still not been allowed to officially identify the body, but that is changing as the medical examiner's office has now granted access.

"They have been prohibited from having somebody come and view the body due to the nature of the investigation," the attorney, Jason Keith said. "And as you know, mom wants closure. Mom wants transparency, but mom also wants to expedite this process as fast as possible, and she wants to see and make a determination that whether that is in fact, her son."

Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane.

The community has offered support to both the grief-stricken families. An online fundraiser for Woods has raised more than $23,000. More than $24,000 have been raised for Clark.

Both funds are expected to help with funeral expenses.

"From my understanding, the medical examiner and the coroner informed (Clark's mother) that due to the nature of the death of her son, that I think Tuesday is the latest day he can be still not buried, so they're trying to expedite those processes as fast as possible," Keith said.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Investigator Keith Goodwin at (919) 245-2918.