Mack Brown's daughter competes on Jeopardy! tonight

Katherine Brown Ryan currently lives in California, but she still calls Chapel Hill home and she has another current tie to the college town: her father.
Ryan's father is none other than UNC Head Football Coach Mack Brown.
Everybody make sure to watch @Jeopardy on Friday when our brilliant daughter @katherineryan will be on the show. How cool is that? So excited for her. pic.twitter.com/5EoFm2DSw8— Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) December 2, 2020
Ryan will be appearing on one of the final episodes that Alex Trebek was able to host before he died from pancreatic cancer.
Trebek pre-recorded enough episodes to last through December. The game show will then turn to a series of guest hosts to fill in until a permanent replacement can be found.
You can watch Ryan on Jeopardy! at 7 p.m. on ABC11
Thanks, Pops. Love you! https://t.co/8bBmVFF6tE— Katherine Brown Ryan (@katherineryan) December 2, 2020