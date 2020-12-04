Arts & Entertainment

Mack Brown's daughter competes on Jeopardy! tonight

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chapel Hill native and Tar Heel graduate will be competing on Jeopardy! tonight.

Katherine Brown Ryan currently lives in California, but she still calls Chapel Hill home and she has another current tie to the college town: her father.

Ryan's father is none other than UNC Head Football Coach Mack Brown.



Ryan will be appearing on one of the final episodes that Alex Trebek was able to host before he died from pancreatic cancer.

Trebek pre-recorded enough episodes to last through December. The game show will then turn to a series of guest hosts to fill in until a permanent replacement can be found.

You can watch Ryan on Jeopardy! at 7 p.m. on ABC11

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchapel hilluncjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meeting scheduled over hotly-debated Youngsville parade
LATEST: CDC wants to give out buttons for COVID-19 vaccine
In race to cement legacy, Trump pushes dozens of 'midnight regulations'
Austin mayor vacations in Mexico despite stay-home advisory
Raleigh soccer tourney to bring teams from across US as COVID cases rise
Optimism growing for stimulus bill as pressure builds
Suspect dead, 2 US Marshals, NYPD detective injured in Bronx
Show More
Astronaut Christina Koch to speak at NCSU graduation
Big Weather's big recipe: Sweet Chex Mix
Lee County commissioner dies from COVID-19 complications
Durham Freeway reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer
Grandmother, teen killed in wreck mark 15 deaths in family this year
More TOP STORIES News