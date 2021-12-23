Politics

NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn announces divorce months after getting married

N.C representative Cawthorn announces divorce from Cristina Bayardelle

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn, R-NC, announced that he's filed for divorce eight months after marrying Cristina Bayardelle.

Cawthorn's communication director, Luke Ball, tweeted Wednesday night that the change in their lives since the election "has been hectic and difficult".



"Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us," the tweet reads.

The 26-year-old ally of former President Donald Trump married Bayardelle, an Instagram fitness influencer, in April 2021.

He has asked for privacy at this time.

Cawthorn is planning to switch districts and is running for a seat in the newly drawn District 13.

He was first elected to Congress in a June 2020 runoff election, representing North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, and became the youngest Republican to win a House seat.
