Main Line Health hospital is fighting food insecurity with a farm built in its parking lot

The hospital turned one of its parking lots into Deaver Wellness Farm in order to provide patients in need with food and healthy recipes and to also give area kids lessons in healthy eating.

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. -- Back in the 2010s, Main Line Health Lankenau Medical Center noticed a need for its patients it could help fill.

A lot of people coming in were experiencing food insecurity and needed a lifestyle and diet change to become healthier.

The hospital decided to turn one of its parking lots into a garden, called Deaver Wellness Farm.

Now, every week, 40 patients are designated to receive a free bag of food from the farm along with recipes that will teach them to cook healthier.

Additionally, the farm partners with area schools to have kids come out and teach them about health lifestyles and eating correctly.