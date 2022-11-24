Make-A-Wish Foundation sends North Carolina boy to Wisconsin to be a cheesemaker

An 11-year-old North Carolina boy who beat cancer got the opportunity to have his wish granted.

What was his wish? To travel to Wisconsin and visit the Sargento Baker Cheese facility to learn what it takes to be a cheesemaker.

Maxx Ball is a little boy with a big spirit, and while Maxx sings the theme song to his favorite TV show today, it wasn't too long ago he was fighting for his life.

"On Dec. 21, 2021, is when the official Ewing sarcoma come back," said Glenn Ball, Maxx's dad.

Dec. 21 -- four days before Christmas -- the Ball family forever changed.

"Any day that you realize that your child has cancer, I don't know how to explain," said Ball. "I just kept thinking we are going to be done soon, just over and over in my head."

There are no words to describe what the Ball family has gone through, but they say they learned to trust the process.

"One day at a time. Again, if you think forward about it, it consumes you. If you think backwards on it, it consumes you. One day at a time, be there in the moment."

And it's the living in the moment they're doing now. Less than a year later, their son is in remission and living out his biggest wish, which brought them from North Carolina to the small town of St. Cloud, Wisconsin.

With the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Maxx got the chance to look to the future. He wants to be a cheesemaker when he grows up, and now he's gotten an early look into what it takes to make that dream a reality.

