'Silent killers:' Make sure these items around the house are up to standard in the New Year

By
It's a New Year and a New You!

No? Not a fan of resolutions? Me either. I can't commit. New year, same me, I say.

There are some things that you should do, especially around the house, according to the Fire Chief of the Goldsboro Fire Department.

Chief Joe Dixon says check those fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

"Those are silent killers, and when you're asleep in your home, you want to protect your family," said Dixon.

That's not the only thing on your weekend list to check out, Chief Dixon says now is a good time to clean the chimney and make sure your HVAC is clean and in working order. Shut vents that should be shut, open those that should be open.

If you're still clinging to the memories of Christmas by having up your live tree, it might be time to let 2019 go.

"They may not be lit right now..." Dixon said. "You're not watering them, which makes them even more dangerous. If you have anything with a heat source around them, it could be a source of fire."

The start of the new year is also a good time to review fire exit strategies with your family.

"Make sure that if something does happen to your home, especially with small children of the elderly, know how to get out," Dixon advises.

Finally, check on your older neighbors, especially if they don't have family nearby or if you haven't heard from them in a while.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetycarbon monoxidefire safetysmoke alarm
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 infant deaths at McDougald Terrace not carbon monoxide-related
TBT: In 1990, Trebek said he 'wouldn't do well at all' on Jeopardy!
3 arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Selma
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
NC officials report first pediatric flu death of season
'Pantless prowler' arrest made after month-long investigation
Baby rhino born at NC Zoo
Show More
Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster the first of its kind in NC
Fiance says Austin mom loved woman accused of killing her
Mom wins fight for $2 million medicine for infant with neuromuscular disorder
California kitchen supervisor creates manners competition
Raleigh police officer returns to serve after being shot multiple times
More TOP STORIES News