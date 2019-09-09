Man stabbed wife and 3 children at Raleigh home, deputies say

The stabbings happened just before 10 p.m. on Gamble Drive in Southeast Raleigh near the Neuse River.
Investigators said Carl Barkley, 54, stabbed his wife, his 16-year-old son and his two other children.
Barkley's wife reportedly took the weapon from her husband before he ran off.
The 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Conditions of the other victims were not released.
Investigators have not released any information about a motive behind the stabbings.
Barkley was arrested Monday morning in Rocky Mount. His listed residence is in Rich Square, North Carolina--a town in Northampton County. It's unclear his or his family member's connection to the Raleigh home where the stabbings happened.
Barkley faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure.