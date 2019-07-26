2 bomb squad agents injured in explosion following traffic stop in Sampson County, man arrested

Jimmy Tyndall

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations agent is in critical condition and another is stable after an explosion that injured them both in Sampson County.It happened after a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Thursday on US 421 near US 13.During the traffic stop, which was conducted by deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff's Office, a K9 alerted to an odor of narcotics and officers conducted a probable cause search.During the search, what appeared to be an explosive device was found inside the passenger area of the car.Deputies immediately secured the scene by closing off the highway and evacuating nearby houses.Sampson County Emergency Services and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations were contacted to respond and assist in the investigation.During the investigation, the device was confirmed to be an explosive.It was disposed of safely by the NC SBI bomb squad.Evidence then led officers back to the suspect's home on JV Farm Lane in Dunn.According to the sheriff's office, more explosive materials were found there in plain view. At that point, a search warrant was obtained.While officers executed the search warrant, they found more explosive-making material in and around the home.As officers with the sheriff's office and NC SBI were collecting evidence, there was an explosion, injuring the two agents -- Brian Joy and Timothy Luper.Joy was airlifted to NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill in critical condition. Luper was later taken to the burn center as well; he is in stable condition.Investigators arrested Jimmy Tyndall, 33, on charges of misdemeanor larceny, speeding, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3 counts of possession of weapons of mass destruction. His bond was set at $151,000.