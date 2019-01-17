Man charged for fleeing from deputy, driving 100 mph before crash that shut down US-1 in Cary

This red Volkswagen was struck by another vehicle that was speeding at more than 100 mph.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man has been charged in connection with a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers arrested and charged Timothy Cox, 24, of Apex. Cox faces charges related to the crash, including eluding arrest. He is set to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, a rush-hour crash closed down US-1 southbound near US 64 near Cary for several hours.

A Wake County Sheriff's deputy saw a driver in a black Volkswagen speeding at more than 100 mph and turned around to pursue the vehicle, the sheriff's office told ABC11.

However, a chase did not ensue, the sheriff's office said, because the deputy determined that because of heavy traffic and the speed involved, there was no way to safely pursue the vehicle.

The driver of the speeding vehicle lost control and struck a red Volkswagen. Both drivers were taken to WakeMed.

The condition of those drivers is still unknown.
