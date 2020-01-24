Man found shot in the back on east Raleigh street dies from injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was shot in the back in East Raleigh early Friday morning later died from his injuries.

Raleigh Police Department said an officer heard multiple gunshots during a routine patrol. The officer drove around trying to find the source of the gunfire.

The officer eventually found a man lying in the middle of Nelson Street near Poole Road and Raleigh Boulevard.

The man had been shot once in the back. He was taken to WakeMed but later died.

The victim has been identified as Jameel Leon Barnes, 26.

RPD said it is still working to locate witnesses and develop a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
