Man dies after being shot multiple times at Sanford car wash

SANFORD, NC (WTVD) --
Sanford Police said Thursday night that a man has died after being shot multiple times at a car wash.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police responded Harbour's Car Wash at 309 W. Makepeace St. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Dirk Anthony Lequia, 30, of Palmetto, Florida. Lequia was rushed to Central Carolina Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting appears to be drug-related.

The case remains under investigation.
