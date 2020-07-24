Man injured in officer-involved shooting outside Roxboro Dollar General has died, police say

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has died after being shot by police near a Dollar General store in Roxboro around noon on Friday.

It happened on Old Durham Road near the store on Weeks Drive, right next to Burchwood Cemetery.

At 10:38 a.m., Roxboro police officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 caller reported that an armed man was walking down the street holding a gun.

According to police, the caller said it appeared to be a shotgun.

Police officers arrived at the scene on at 10:40 a.m. Six minutes after that, shots were fired.

David Brooks Jr., 45, who was identified as the man who was shot, later died from his injuries.

Police Chief David Hess said he was unable to release information about what led up to the shooting at this time, including who fired shots.

He said that a loaded, sawed-off shotgun was found at the scene.

A witness at the scene who said she was the cousin of the victim told ABC11 that her cousin was picking up some things from the store. She said he lives very close to the area.

Hess said he could not confirm at this time whether Brooks ever went inside the store with the shotgun.

Two police officers are on administrative duty following the shooting, as is standard protocol.

When asked what warning was given to Brooks before shots were fired, Hess said he couldn't say for sure at this time but it is department protocol that, "to the extent feasible" an officer provide a warning before firing shots.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been placed in charge of the investigation.

Hess said it's been more than 29 years since a Roxboro officer has been involved in a shooting in the city.
