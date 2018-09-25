Man found dead after water recedes in Wayne County ditch

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a landscaper discovered a man's body in a ditch that had been flooded during Hurricane Florence.The sheriff's office said the worker was cleaning up the area Monday when he found the body at 1750 US 117 South in Goldsboro.The ditch had been flooded for more than a week, and the waters had just receded.On Tuesday, investigators identified the man as Marcus Jamal Wiley, 32, of the 100 block of Buttercup Lane in Goldsboro.The cause of Wiley's death has not been determined. It's unclear yet whether the death was storm-related.Detectives are conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses.Autopsy results are pending.