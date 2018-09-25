Man found dead after water recedes in Wayne County ditch

EMBED </>More Videos

A 32-year-old man found dead after water receded in a Wayne County ditch.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a landscaper discovered a man's body in a ditch that had been flooded during Hurricane Florence.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The sheriff's office said the worker was cleaning up the area Monday when he found the body at 1750 US 117 South in Goldsboro.

The ditch had been flooded for more than a week, and the waters had just receded.

On Tuesday, investigators identified the man as Marcus Jamal Wiley, 32, of the 100 block of Buttercup Lane in Goldsboro.

The cause of Wiley's death has not been determined. It's unclear yet whether the death was storm-related.

Detectives are conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Autopsy results are pending.
Related Topics:
death investigationbody founddead bodyfloodingGoldsboroWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Death of two teens found in Johnston County home ruled murder-suicide
Cooper, Republicans vow to work together on hurricane relief
Durham police investigate deadly shooting at gas station near Southpoint
Police: Woman let mom's body decompose, 'wanted to see the stages of death'
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Charges dismissed against Wayne Co. woman accused of treating animals stranded by Florence
'I want my baby back:' Mother of missing Gastonia boy makes tearful plea
Hurricane Florence victims could qualify for low interest loans
Show More
In Leland, Florence flooding ruins homes, but not neighbors' spirits
NC firefighters save 3-year-old's birthday after friends cancel
Post-storm mosquitoes continue to linger after Hurricane Florence
Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for sexual assault
Family wants answers after NCCU student is shot, killed by security guard
More News