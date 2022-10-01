Man found dead near Crabtree Creek identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have identified a man found dead on a greenway near Crabtree Creek Trail.

Police responded to calls about a person on a greenway near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road on Thursday. On arrival officers found Rodney Lewis Clark, 21. Clark was pronounced dead on the scene.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.