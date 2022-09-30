Raleigh police investigating after man found dead near Crabtree Creek Trail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was found dead near the Crabtree Creek Trail.

Police responded to calls about a person on a greenway near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road just after 3:45 p.m. On arrival officers found a man's body.

The Crabtree Creek Trail is closed as officers continue to investigate.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.