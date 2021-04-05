Man found shot dead inside car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found shot dead in his car Monday morning.Durham Police Department said officers received a call about a body in a car around 7 a.m.The car was located at Kirby Street and Chowan Avenue.When first responders arrived, they confirmed that the man was dead and had been shot.Investigators are looking into the death as a homicide, but no further details have been released.