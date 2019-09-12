Man in custody after Pittsboro credit union incident

Massive police presence outside SECU on Industrial Park Drive in Pittsboro following attempted bank robbery. One person arrested, no injuries. Working to learn more information. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/8eB157RmWw — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) September 12, 2019

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is in custody after law enforcement officials surrounded a credit union off Industrial Park Drive in Pittsboro on Thursday afternoon.Police were seen escorting a man in handcuffs out to a cruiser from the front entrance of the State Employees' Credit Union around 1 p.m.Police vehicles were stationed at various points around the SECU at the time of the incident."The Pittsboro Police Department responded to an incident today at the State Employees Credit Union," Pittsboro Police Chief Percy Crutchfield said in a statement. "The Chatham County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation cooperated in the safe resolution of the incident. One suspect is in custody and nobody was injured."Mary Schober, who works across the street from the credit union, said "it was just scary and a bit surreal."She said she saw the employees and clients coming out "with their hands behind their heads," and that "law enforcement had their guns drawn.""I mean, you can watch these reports on TV, but until you're a couple hundred feet away from it, it really hits you," Schober said.