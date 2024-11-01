Man injured, taken to hospital after shooting on Poole Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are looking for a suspect after a man was injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

Police said officers responded to a shooting on Poole Road just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where police said he is in stable condition.

No arrest have been made.

Anyone who believes they may have information is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood