Identity released of man shot and killed in Cumberland County

Investigators said the man was found dead at the scene and the shooting does not appear to be random.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who was shot and killed.

Jermaine Haley, 32, was found outside a home on Belhaven Road off Cumberland Road just before midnight on Monday.

Investigators said Haley was found dead at the scene and the shooting does not appear to be random.

No suspect information has been released at this time.