Cumberland County on the hunt for culprit behind more than 80 stolen street signs

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County officials are calling for the public's help in tracking down the culprit responsible for stealing more than 80 street signs from about 40 intersections throughout the county. Officials said replacing the street signs has cost the county $20,000.

The 82 signs were taken earlier this month on Aug. 12 and 13. according to county officials. The county's sign shop on Mayview Drive started getting tips about street signs that had been taken down a few days later. Dozens of intersections were stripped of their signs in the Eastover and Wade-Stedman area. Officials are asking residents in the region to check their surveillance and doorbell cameras for leads on who may have been behind this.

Gene Booth of the county's emergency services department said that though the situation is strange, it's not unheard of.

"A stolen, or missing, or knocked down street sign is not uncommon." Booth said.

He said that even when a street sign is compromised, the area's first responders are well-equipped with advanced technology to find residents and get them to safety.

"First responders do have technology in their vehicles that will provide them location services for where they're responding to," Booth said. "There's maps integrated into their mobile system, as well as, in general, the public has on their phone. also, Our first responders have automatic vehicle locators to where dispatchers can give them direction."

He said people using home phones also inherently give first responders lots of information.

"If they're calling from a landline, then they're getting an address and caller information from the phone company," Booth said.

Anyone with tips on the missing signs can call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.