A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tarboro Tuesday night.Officers were called to the 3500 block of Main Street just before 8:30 p.m. after reports of a burglary.Police said when they arrived, they were confronted by a male near the back door of the home.After a brief encounter, an unidentified officer shot the man, who was later pronounced dead.His identity has yet to be released.The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident; the police department is investigating as well.