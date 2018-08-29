Man killed during burglary, officer-involved shooting in Tarboro

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tarboro Tuesday night.

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tarboro Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Main Street just before 8:30 p.m. after reports of a burglary.

Police said when they arrived, they were confronted by a male near the back door of the home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After a brief encounter, an unidentified officer shot the man, who was later pronounced dead.

His identity has yet to be released.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident; the police department is investigating as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingman killedfatal shootingbreak-inTarboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cumberland County deputy injured after Jeep slams into patrol car
Harnett Co. mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
'Sesame Street' puts their own spin on Fresh Prince theme song
'There is no secret:' DMV ran REAL ID office exclusively for state employees
Cary neighbors concerned with greenway expansion
Dating apps may be to blame for rise in STDs, experts say
Thousands of SAT exams taken Saturday could be invalidated
Family of Fayetteville man killed by officer ponders legal recourse
Show More
Hey Apex, stop leaving your guns in unlocked cars
Farmer's Almanac releases its winter forecast
Deputy helps Bojangles worker who walks 12 miles each day get new bike
Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
More News