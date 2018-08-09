EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3911339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police at reported shooting at New Hope Commons in Durham.

Durham police have identified the man who died during an officer-involved shooting at a Durham shopping center.Police said 37-year-old Shaun Jeffery Christy was shot and killed on Wednesday night.It happened around 8 p.m. in the parking lot near the Ashley HomeStore at 5458 New Hope Commons Drive.According to police, officers received information from the Orange County Sheriff's Office about a suicidal man driving a red truck near the shopping center.Officers were able to locate the man and tried to speak with him.Reports state the man took out a handgun and pointed it at the officers, causing them to fire their weapons.Officers tried to perform CPR on the man before he was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.No officers were injured during the incident."We would like to express our concern and condolences to everyone involved," said chief C.J. Davis. "Any loss of life is always a tragic event."Witnesses said they're shocked the incident even happened."This is crazy," said Xavier Williams. "I can't believe this is happening in my own city."Two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved incident.Cpl. B.M. Glover joined the Durham Police Department in January 2006 and Officer G.F. Paschall joined the Durham Police Department in February 2015.Both officers are assigned to the Patrol Services Bureau.