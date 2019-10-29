Man robbed of $20,000 in jewelry near Streets at Southpoint in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating an armed robbery near a popular restaurant at the Streets at Southpoint.Police said a man robbed a 24-year-old man of about $20,000 worth of jewelry at gunpoint before taking off in a small, black car.When the victim tried chasing down the robbers, police said shots were fired, hitting the victim's car.Police have not released a description of the suspects.