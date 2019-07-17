Victim says 3 men robbed, shot him in Wakefield community Tuesday night

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Officers are investigating after a man was robbed and shot Tuesday night in Raleigh's Wakefield community.The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Falls of Neuse Road, but Raleigh officers didn't learn about it until Zebulon officers contacted them Wednesday at 3 a.m.The Zebulon officers told Raleigh police that the victim in the Wednesday night robbery and shooting had arrived at a Zebulon drug store sometime after being shot.The victim said a pair of good Samaritans helped get him to the drug store after three men in Raleigh robbed him.The three men allegedly shot the victim before running away.The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No further details about the robbers have been released.