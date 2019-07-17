Victim says 3 men robbed, shot him in Wakefield community Tuesday night

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Officers are investigating after a man was robbed and shot Tuesday night in Raleigh's Wakefield community.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Falls of Neuse Road, but Raleigh officers didn't learn about it until Zebulon officers contacted them Wednesday at 3 a.m.

The Zebulon officers told Raleigh police that the victim in the Wednesday night robbery and shooting had arrived at a Zebulon drug store sometime after being shot.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim said a pair of good Samaritans helped get him to the drug store after three men in Raleigh robbed him.

The three men allegedly shot the victim before running away.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No further details about the robbers have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimeman injuredrobberyshootingraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Handcuffed man placed in ambulance after reported stabbing in Raleigh
Fayetteville mom pleads for infant's return
Asheville employee fired after writing 'poka honas' on woman's invoice
Heat wave continues as heat index jumps into mid-100s
Raleigh teen escapes moments before storm topples tree onto house
Gym owner with cerebral palsy to host fundraiser for Special Olympics
2 women sought after Fayetteville toddler suffers serious burns
Show More
Durham murder victim's family upset they weren't told suspect released
Mother charged after baby abducted from Bladen County daycare
NC State graduates helped NASA land men on the moon in 1969
Controversy comes with NC's new K-5 reading assessment tool
Second suspect in fatal shooting of Clayton teen turns himself in
More TOP STORIES News