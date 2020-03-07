Man shot during officer-involved shooting dies, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man accused of firing his gun at a Fayetteville police during a barricade situation Wednesday night has died.

On Saturday, the Fayetteville Police Department said 73-year-old Gary Lee Tierney Sr. died from his injuries after an altercation along the 1300 block of Pamalee Drive.

According to release, officers tried to talk to Tierney, who had a gun and refused to come out of the home. Police department officials said Tierney would not obey commands and disregarded attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Officers said Tierney walked out of the home and fired a gun. He then went back into the house but came out again and fired shots toward the officers. The officers then returned fire, hitting Tierney.

As procedure, the officer has been placed on administrative leave as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation investigates.

FPD chief gives presser on officer-involved shooting:
EMBED More News Videos



The video featured in this story is from a previous article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyfayetteville police departmentofficer involved shootingfayetteville newsshootingfayettevillecumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in SC
Remains believed to be missing 15-month-old found on family property
Wegmans limiting purchase of cleaning supplies due to high demand
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
19 tested for coronavirus in NC, 2 positive cases within the state
Cool Saturday with spring-like temperatures this week
Durham VA to screen veterans, employees before entering clinics
Show More
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way
Instacart, Postmates roll out no-contact delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
Timeline: How coronavirus got started
Raleigh loses chance to showcase at after SXSW cancellations
The flu is dangerous, too. Why are people so worried about COVID-19?
More TOP STORIES News