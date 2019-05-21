Man shot, killed in alley near parking deck in downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an alleyway near a parking deck Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Mangum and Chapel Hill streets.



Officers said the man was found in the alley with a gunshot wound.



He was taken to Duke Hospital where he later died.

A security cap and flashlight were found near his body; however, police have yet to say how those items are connected to the case.

The man's identity is unknown. Police have not released any information about the shooter.
