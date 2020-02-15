u.s. & world

Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing mom, 6-year-old brother in Virginia

MIDLAND, Va. -- A manhunt is underway for the teenager who allegedly shot and killed his mother and her 6-year-old brother in Virginia.

Police said Levianthan "Levi" Henry Norwood is on the run after 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood and 6-year-old Wyatt Norwood were fatally shot Friday at their home in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The father, 37-year-old Joshua Norwood, was also shot but is in stable condition.

Levi Norwood allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry. Police said Levi Norwood is considered armed and dangerous.

Levi's described as a white male who's 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds with short purple hair and brown eyes. At this point, he's believed to be alone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiamanhuntchild killedu.s. & worldteen
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Mother of 3 children killed at bus stop faces no charges
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Man, 74, who robbed bank after wife died won't be jailed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed during fight, shooting in Dunn Cook Out parking lot
Canes to host outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2020-21 season
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
14-year-old alleged stabber indicted in Tessa Majors' murder
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Man, 74, who robbed bank after wife died won't be jailed
Show More
Unlicensed contractor sent to prison after Troubleshooter investigation
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Fayetteville
2 toddlers, 2 men hospitalized after Johnston County fire
JetBlue flight diverts to RDU for arrival of baby
Car driver killed in head-on crash with school bus in Halifax Co.
More TOP STORIES News